Dee Dee Conover Describes the Moment She Made Eye Contact with a Dying Whale (VIDEO)

“When I look into the eyes of an animal, I do not see an animal. I see a living being. I see a friend. I feel a soul.” – Anthony Douglas Williams

After going for a swim around a small island in Maine, Dee Dee Conover experienced something that she’ll never forget. While walking along the shoreline, she stumbled upon a whale that had beached itself. Initially, she thought the animal was a porpoise, but it was actually a very rare whale — a True’s beaked whale.

She walked over to the animal and soon realized that things looked really bleak. It was a hopeless situation.

Conover decided to stay with the whale in its final moments, sitting with it for about 20 minutes.

During this time, she spoke to it as if it were a child, saying things such as “things are gonna be alright.” She also connected with the dying animal in a personal, if not spiritual way, when they made eye contact. It’s something that will stay with her forever.

Shortly afterwards, the animal died.

The video above, titled A Tale of a Sickly Whale, Conover narrates the unforgettable experience.

Although True’s beaked whales are typically found in deep, warm-temperate waters in the North Atlantic Ocean, there have only been a handful of encounters with them, dead or alive. Very little is known about this species and their behavior.

