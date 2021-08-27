Desert Rain Frog: The World’s Cutest Amphibian

The desert rain frog, or Breviceps macrops, is a species of frog in the family Microhylidae and can only be found in its subtropical habitat of South Africa or Namibia. And by our account, it’s the cutest amphibian we have ever seen in our entire lives.

This adorable amphibian is popular for its unusual squeaking sound when alarmed, as well as its toy-like appearance. Currently, the species is threatened by habitat loss.

If you’re in need of a good laugh, watch the short clip below.

It was recorded by Dean Boshoff while he was walking along the sand dunes in the Northern Cape province in South Africa. The little guy lets out such a roar he can’t even keep his balance!

According to Amphibia Web, the breviceps macrops “is a short and stout frog, with a body length of about 48 mm. It is a specialized burrower, with a spherical body and paddle-like feet. The venter has a transparent vascular window in the central and posterior regions of the abdomen.”

The entry goes on to say that the cutest amphibian (our description, not their’s) is extremely short limbs “make it impossible for this frog to hop, although it can walk. The coloration of this frog is predominantly yellow and brown, closely matching that of its habitat. The dorsal surface bears smooth warts.” Likewise, the frog’s dorsal markings are unique to individual frogs and they can be identified this way.