VIDEO: Why Some Diabetics Are Making Their Own Insulin

According to recent reports, the price of insulin is going through the roof for Americans. The cost has tripled since 2002, with the average vial of insulin $250 without insurance.

This leaves unemployed or financial struggling men and women unable to afford the medication they need to survive.

Some Americans are going to extreme measures to take care of themselves, while others like Meaghan Carter of Dayton, Ohio are dying.

The following CNBC report, dives into a new trend — one that sees diabetics making their own insulin:

Find out more about how this team of biohackers called the Open Insulin Project in Oakland, California are trying to forever change the way insulin is made.