Did Famed Comedian Argue with God Before He Died? This Story Will Give You Chills

It was April 10, 1992, when famed comedian Sam Kinison was on his way to Laughlin, Nevada to perform at a sold-out show in his 1989 Pontiac Trans Am. Out of nowhere a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old crossed the center lane and slammed into Kinison.

Kinison’s brother was on the scene and reported that the comedian’s body was pushed between the seats of the car. He was alive and there weren’t any apparent injuries that anyone could see.

His brother, with the help of friend Carl LaBove who had been following in a van, tried to encourage Kinison to lie down and relax. It was then that Kinnison began to look off into the distance and began talking to a force unseen. “I don’t want to die. I don’t want to die,” he told the force.

LaBove explained, “It was as if he was having a conversation, talking to some unseen somebody else, but some unseen person.”

Kinison paused and listened to the unseen being deliver a message. He then asked, “But why?” and then paused again to listen.

“Okay, okay…. okay,” Kinison then responded.

LaBove said that the final “okay” was softly spoken. “The last ‘okay’ was so soft and at peace,” said LaBove. “Whatever voice was talking to him gave him the right answer and he just relaxed with it. He was so sweet, like he was talking to someone he loved.”

Kinison then died and couldn’t be resuscitated. An autopsy revealed that he had suffered from a dislocated neck, torn aorta and torn blood vessels within his abdominal cavity.

There are numerous reasons as to why Kinison would not want to leave earth at that moment. Not only was his career skyrocketing, he had just married the love of his life six days prior.

The 17-year-old who caused the accident, pleaded guilty to a single count of vehicular manslaughter.

Kinison was buried at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa Oklahoma. His grave marker reads, “In another time and place he would have been called a prophet.”