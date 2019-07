Is it possible that the U.S. government was behind a plot to kill Martin Luther King Jr.? The above video features a conspiracy that isn’t talked about very often.

According to the video above and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s personal friend and attorney, William F. Pepper, there was much more than meets the eye. In fact, King’s family won a civil trial that found U.S. government agencies guilty of his assassination. Click here to learn more about what was discovered.