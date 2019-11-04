6 Disney Villain-Inspired Room Decor Ideas

While classic Disney films are known for their daring heroes, some of the most memorable characters have always been the colorful villains. From Snow White’s Evil Queen to Moana’s Tamatoa and everyone in between, the Disney filmography is filled with enemies that enthrall audiences with their charisma and power. Who wouldn’t want to spend a night living like their favorite villain?

Now, thanks to Angie’s List, fans can get a glimpse of some fancy interior designs inspired by some of Disney’s most infamous villains. Read on to see some truly creative Disney villain room decor!