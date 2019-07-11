Do These 15 Ancient Art Pieces Prove Aliens Exist?

Throughout history, there have been some pretty mysterious and sometimes shocking examples of what appear to be extraterrestrials in famous art pieces. Whether they be cave paintings, stone monuments, paintings, or ancient tablets, historians have been baffled by what they’ve found.

The above video provides examples of what some have concluded are example of aliens in art.

Of course, there are no true answers as to whether or not ancient peoples came into contact with aliens or that the human race is the result of extraterrestrial life. Many historians have tried to debunk such claims. The following video is a prime example.

No doubt, this video seems to make perfect sense, yet there are many who would beg to differ.

What to you believe? Share your thoughts in this poll.

Some people laugh off the idea of aliens completely. Others are convinced they do exist.