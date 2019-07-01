Doctor Explains What Really Goes on Inside the Mind of a Pedophile (VIDEO)

Plenty of people imagine that pedophiles are just hideous old men dressed in trench coats, waiting in the dark to snatch little children. However, that’s not really the case. The fact of the matter is, pedophiles can be trusted friends, neighbors, teachers, and even family members.

The increasing focus on pedophilia has prompted folks to question what gives rise to the disorder, what its characteristics are, and how children can be protected from becoming victims.

In the video above, Dr. James Cantor breaks pedophilia down and explains what he has learned from all of his research. He is one of the world’s leading experts on the most despised people in society, using MRI machine to scan their brains.