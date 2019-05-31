Does CBD Really Work for Addiction? Intriguing Study Offers Important Clues

There has been a lot of talk about CBD, aka cannabidiol, lately. Since it’s legalization in late 2018 via the Farm Bill (hemp derived CBD that contains less than 0.3% THC), it’s popularity has risen so much that massive chains like Walgreens and CVS are bringing CBD products onto their shelves.

CBD advocates claim that CBD has the power to reduce pain, ease anxiety, curb food cravings, and more.

The FDA has been quick to react to such claims, saying that they are exaggerated.

As result of the confusion surrounding CBD, the agency is holding its first hearing today to begin the conversation on the safety and real benefits of CBD products.

Regardless of the outcome of the hearing, there are already studies that are being released weekly outlining benefits of CBD on the human body. One of the most recent surrounds addiction to heroin.

Photo courtesy of Pexels

New CBD/Addiction Study Reveals Interesting Results

In a small scale study that was published on May 21, 2019 in the American Journal of Psychiatry, 42 people addicted to heroin were closely studied. They were all trying to abstain.

Each study participant was given either a dose of CBD or a placebo prior to being subjected to “cues” that have been proven to trigger drug cravings. For example, some were shown videos of people using heroin or various objects connected with heroin use, such as needles or syringes.

The results of the study were quite fascinating. Those who received CBD reported reduced drug cravings when subjected to the cues. They also reported reduced anxiety compared to those who were given the placebo.

Researchers were also surprised to find that the effects of CBD use appeared to be durable. The effects lasted up to a week following a participants last CBD use.

What Does This Mean for CBD and Addiction Treatment?

It’s important to understand that this is just the beginning of research surrounding CBD and addiction. The results are not definitive. Further studies need to be conducted to understand whether or not CBD can prevent drug-relapse beyond the laboratory setting.

There are several other studies that have pointed to hope surrounding relapse. In one study, rats addicted to heroin were given 5 mg or 10 mg daily doses of CBD. The results found that rats didn’t relapse for up to two weeks following their final dose of CBD.

There are also several first person accounts popping up around the internet surrounding everything from opioid addiction, to alcoholism to nicotine.

The following is a first person account of using CBD to overcome opioid addiction:

Only time will tell as to the effectiveness of CBD for addiction. We’ll keep you updated as more findings are revealed. Stay tuned!

To read the full CBD addiction study, click here.