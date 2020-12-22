WATCH: Dog Gets a Christmas Present of a Lifetime!

After discovering that their pup loves water bottles, Maymo’s parents gave him the present of a lifetime. A pyramid of water bottles — and this is probably one of the most popular Maymo the dog videos ever published.

Here’s how the owners describe the experience: “Cute dog Maymo got the best dog gift ever for Christmas. Maymo dog is having the best Xmas ever with his 210 bottles. Watch Maymo the lemon beagle adorably lose it when presented with 210 empty water bottles stacked to shape a Christmas tree. Maymo is so happy to get the best dog gift he doesn’t even mind wearing a Santa hat while chewing and playing. Truly a dream come true for Maymo the dog.”

We posted this in years past and it’s always popular with our readers so we decided to bring it to you again. In fact, the video was first posted on December 12, 2012 and has gotten 6,677,488 views since then. Not bad for a pup before TikTok.

We hope you get a kick out of watching him enjoy his Christmas present.

Follow Maymo the dog videos on YouTube.