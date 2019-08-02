Ellen DeGeneres Shares Painful Details About Her Sexual Abuse as a Teen

Ellen DeGeneres shared her experience of being sexually abused by her stepfather on David Letterman’s Netflix Show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

The interview is set to release this Friday.

DeGeneres says that abuse started when her mother’s then-husband told her that he needed to feel her breasts because he had found a lump in her mother’s breast.

“He convinced me that he needs to feel my breasts,” said Ellen. “… and then he tries to do it again another time, and then another time.”

Ellen shared basic information on her stepfather’s abusive actions in 2005 during an interview with Allure. She’s hoping by delving into it further on David Letterman’s show it will help other girls be more aware of abuse.

“I’m angry at myself because, you know, I didn’t, I was too week to stand up… I was 15 or 16. It’s a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I’m actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that.”

Ellen says she chose not to tell her mother right away when the abuse was happening. “I should never have protected [my mother]. I should have protected myself and I didn’t tell her for a few years, and then I told her. And then she didn’t believe me, and then stayed with him for 18 more years and finally left him because he’d changed the story so many times.”

The following is a clip from the Ellen’s interview with David Letterman:

Thankfully, Ellen has opened the door for millions for millions of girls and women in sharing her story.

If you or anyone you know is being sexually abused and need help, contact the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800.656.HOPE.