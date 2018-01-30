Elon Musk Sells 15,000 Flamethrowers in 48 Hours

He’s the face of Tesla, SpaceX, and the American solar industry, but Elon Musk’s latest invention set the internet on fire. Over the weekend, Musk’s Boring Company unveiled their newest product: a flamethrower.

Elon Musk (or Ol’ Musky as the internet has dubbed him) established The Boring Company in 2016 to try and find new, more inexpensive ways to tunnel underground – a boon that would help construction jobs, infrastructure, and other terraforming projects. But it’s also become a launching pad for some of Ol’ Musky’s fun pet projects.

It started out as just a funny tweet.

In 2017, Musk put Boring Company hats on sale (literally just hats that said “The Boring Company” on them), and tweeted out: “After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower.” If you haven’t guessed it yet, they sold well over the 50,000 hats, and while many believed the flamethrower comment was just a funny joke in a tweet, it seems Ol’ Musky doesn’t make jokes; he makes flamethrowers.

In just 48 short hours, The Boring Company has sold over 15,000 Boring Company Flamethrowers at a figure of about $7.5 million. Musk even posted a video of him using the flamethrower and scaring the daylights out of his cameraman.

From what we can tell of the demo video of Elon Musk using his flamethrower, it appears that the length of the flame has been greatly reduced from the flamethrowers we’re used to seeing on TV, a design that allows the company to get around some of the regulatory issues that make flamethrowers so dangerous. The Boring Company Flamethrower is more akin to an oversized blowtorch gun, one that looks like it may be standard-issue stormtrooper gear based on the black and white aesthetic design.

But wait, that’s not all!

If we know anything about Ol’ Musky, it’s that he doesn’t make jokes. He makes flamethrowers. I for one am excited for our new sentient flamethrower overlords, who rule with an iron bitcoin. Sentient Flamethrower for President 2020!

The Boring Company Flamethrowers are expected to be shipped this Spring.