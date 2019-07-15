Dad’s Emotional Video Defending Son’s Down Syndrome Goes Viral

Rob Scott from Nova Scotia, Canada, has a 5-year-old son named Turner. Turner has Down syndrome. Scott was in a video store when he overheard a man tell his own son that Down syndrome is “an illness of not knowing anything.”

At the time, Scott didn’t know how to respond to the man, but the memory of that moment knocked him to the core. He needed to do something, so he made a video and posted it to his Facebook page. In it, Scott’s pain at not saying anything is evident. In fact, he says he regretted not speaking up to the man because he feels he “failed his son.”

Down syndrome is the best thing that ever happened to me, but I didn’t say that. I didn’t step up for my son and for other people with Down syndrome. And that was devastating to me in that moment. So I just wanted to right that publicly for myself.

Down syndrome is the most common congenital anomalies, occurring in one in approximately 800 live births. It occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21, which alters development. Common physical traits include low muscle tone, small stature and an upward slant to the eyes.

Since posting, Scott’s video has been viewed millions of times. His message certainly speaks to anyone who has experienced Down syndrome directly, but also to any parent who cares about his child. Check out the full message in the video above, or from the Facebook post below.

Turner (left) photographed with his brother Griffin.

[Image: ABC News]