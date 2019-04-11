The Most Epic Fail In Wheel Of Fortune History?

A Wheel Of Fortune contestant crashed and burned so spectacularly on the show that his appearance went viral and made Wheel of Fortune history.

With just one letter on the board to be revealed, the contestant failed to guess that the answer to the puzzle A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE was Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer prize-winning play.

Instead, he went for a ‘k’ creating a way sleazier sounding title A Streetcar Naked Desire.

Super dumb Wheel of Fortune player. Everybody knows the answer but him! Watched a few minutes ago and had to share! pic.twitter.com/pTJi4n5QoI — SalesProSearch (@SalesProSearch) 22 March 2017

The stunned host then had to explain that he had answered incorrectly before handing it over to the rival contestant, who managed to somehow get it right and walked away with the winnings.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say this guy has never heard of the Tennesse Williams play or the big screen adaptation starring Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando. Or perhaps he just panicked?

Either way it didn’t take long for Twitter to react to the appearance.

I signed up for twitter bc the guy on @WheelofFortune said K for “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” and I laughed so hard I HAD to tell someone. ??? — Pebble The Pibble (@pebblethepibble) 21 March 2017

Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE He asked for a K. I’m gonna go lie down. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) 21 March 2017

I’m in love with the Wheel of Fortune contestant who had THIS puzzle and called for the letter K. hahaha pic.twitter.com/ZXYH4eO65y — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) 22 March 2017

Wheel Of Fortune has often seen appearances hitting the headlines but, usually, it’s for the opposite reason.

Last year Robert Santoli was touted as the most impressive contestants ever after he successfully guessed ‘port and starboard’ from just the ‘&’ sign and a D letter at the end of the phrase.

He should really give the new guy some tips!