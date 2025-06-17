NOWDx to Exhibit at ADLM 2025 “Bring the Wonder” Conference, July 29–31

NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx) is excited to be exhibiting at the 2025 ADLM Annual Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo—Bring the Wonder—taking place July 27–31 in Chicago, Illinois. You can find us in the DxPx Start-up City at Location 209 from Tuesday, July 29 through Thursday, July 31.

As a pioneer in rapid diagnostic testing, NOWDx will be showcasing the First To Know® Syphilis Test, an FDA-authorized, in-home syphilis test that delivers accurate results in just 15 minutes. Now available at retailers across the U.S., this easy-to-use, CLIA-waived test is transforming STI screening and empowering individuals to take control of their health.

We’re looking forward to joining thousands of laboratory medicine professionals and innovators at this premier event to share ideas, build connections, and explore what’s next in diagnostics.

Visit us during the Clinical Lab Expo to see the First To Know® test in action and learn more about our commitment to fast, accessible, and reliable STI testing solutions.

For more details about the conference, visit the ADLM 2025 Conference website.