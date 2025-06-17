NOWDx to Exhibit at the 2025 STI & HIV World Congress in Canada, July 28–30

NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx) is excited to announce our participation in the 2025 STI & HIV World Congress, taking place July 27–30 in Montreal, Canada. You can find us at Booth F4 during the exhibition dates, July 28–30.

As a leader in rapid diagnostics, NOWDx will be showcasing the First To Know® Syphilis Test – an FDA-authorized in-home test that delivers accurate results in just 15 minutes. Already available in the U.S. at retailers nationwide, the test is designed for accessibility and ease of use, making it a breakthrough in STI screening for both clinical and community settings.

This global event brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and public health leaders to advance efforts in STI and HIV prevention and care. We’re proud to be part of the conversation and eager to connect with those shaping the future of sexual health.

Join us at Booth F4 to learn more and see our latest innovations up close!

For more information about the conference, visit the STI & HIV 2025 World Congress website.