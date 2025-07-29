NOWDx to Exhibit at USCHA 2025 in Washington, DC

NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx), maker of the First To Know® Syphilis Test, will exhibit at the 2025 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), taking place September 4–7 in Washington, DC.

NOWDx is excited to feature the First To Know Syphilis Test—the first FDA marketing-authorized at-home syphilis test offering reliable results in just 15 minutes. Designed for ease of use and CLIA-waived for broad accessibility, this groundbreaking test is now available nationwide and is reshaping how individuals approach STI screening by putting powerful diagnostic tools directly in their hands.

Hosted by NMAC, USCHA brings together public health leaders, advocates, and organizations to address the ongoing impact of HIV in the U.S., with a focus on equity and community engagement.

Visit us at Booth 510 to learn how First To Know is bringing lab-quality diagnostics directly to individuals and communities.

Learn more about the conference at nmac.org/uscha.