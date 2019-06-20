WATCH: 12 Haunting Facts About the Titanic

The Titanic disaster still stands as one of the most haunting tragedies in world history. Its sinking proved that humanity can never be too sure of its creations. Just when we think we’ve got all the answers, we are all too often proven wrong.

The above video offers 12 haunting facts about the Titanic and the crew that sailed it.

Want to know what really happened to the bodies found after the ship sunk? Check out this creepy video.

These Historic Photos Will Change the Way You See the Past

Olive Oatman Olive Oatman She was abducted and tattooed by Native Americans back in the 1800's. Black Cop Protects KKK Member, 1983 Black Cop Protects KKK Member, 1983 Utility Worker Gives Mouth-to-Mouth to Partner After Being Electrocuted, 1967 Utility Worker Gives Mouth-to-Mouth to Partner After Being Electrocuted, 1967 Jackie Mitchell, 1931 Jackie Mitchell, 1931 She was only female in history to strike out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Priest Prays Over Titanic Victims, 1912 Priest Prays Over Titanic Victims, 1912 How Native American Songs Were Recorded How Native American Songs Were Recorded The Wedding Rings of Holocaust Victims The Wedding Rings of Holocaust Victims Abraham Lincoln's Hearse, 1865 Abraham Lincoln's Hearse, 1865 Anne Frank's Father Otto, 1960 Anne Frank's Father Otto, 1960 He revisits the attic where they hid from the Nazis. He was the only survivor. Transporting a 5 MB Hard Drive, 1956 Transporting a 5 MB Hard Drive, 1956 Words Carved Into Wall of Cell Block 20 at Mauthausen Words Carved Into Wall of Cell Block 20 at Mauthausen Hundreds of Vietnamese Orphans Evacuated by Airplanes to the US, 1979 Hundreds of Vietnamese Orphans Evacuated by Airplanes to the US, 1979 Leo Tolstoy Tells a Story to His Grandchildren, 1909 Leo Tolstoy Tells a Story to His Grandchildren, 1909 Queen Elizabeth II Firing a British L85 Battle Rifle Queen Elizabeth II Firing a British L85 Battle Rifle The Construction of Disneyland, 1954 The Construction of Disneyland, 1954 Real-Life Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh Real-Life Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh

