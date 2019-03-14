Think Fairies Don’t Exist? This Secret Corner of New York Will Change Your Mind!

Tucked away inside a peaceful nature park in upstate New York lies a magical secret lying in wait of eagle-eyed visitors. A number of little fairy homes have popped up there over the last few years, with incredible details that have been delighting curious guests of all ages. If you’ve ever wanted to visit a real-life fairy village, you seriously need to check this place out…

Located inside the pretty adorably-named Tinker Nature Park in Pittsford, Monroe County, the homes began mysteriously appearing in 2014, and their creator is still unknown.

There are thought to be around 20 of the cute little houses, some with particularly fun extra details like hinged doors and rope ladders. There are even little notes dotted around the trail, which the ‘fairies’ have left for their guests!

The trail has become increasingly popular with youngsters who are delighted to imagine their favorite movie fairies residing in one of the carefully crafted little houses. Maybe this is where Tinkerbell lives?

The fairy trail is located in the eastern part of the park, and visitors should definitely keep their eyes’ peeled as the homes are dotted all around; some on the ground and others higher up on the trees.

Aside from the fairy trail Tinker Nature Park has plenty of other amenities to make for a fun family day out in what is left of the summer! The 68-acre site has a nature center with wildlife displays, a catch and release fishing pond, picnic areas and restrooms. There’s also a nature trail where animal-lovers can spot fauna such as birds, rabbits, deer, and bullfrogs.

More information about Tinker Nature Park can be found here.

Note: the park does not allow dogs.