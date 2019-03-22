“Name something a doctor pulls out of your body…” Her Answer Is Priceless!

We all need a good laugh now and then, and this video is pretty timeless.

Contestants on the long-standing game show, Family Feud, often give some off-the-cuff answers to the questions they’re given on the show. Sometimes it’s purely because of nerves, other times it’s from personal experience.

This classic video may be a little bit of both. (Who can say?) When tasked with naming something a doctor may pull out of a person, contestant Darci blurted out the very odd response: “A gerbil.”

What followed was a whole lot of laughter, Steve Harvey’s signature wits and Darci nervously trying to backtrack. Check it out.