Bartender Accidentally Sets Woman on Fire (VIDEO)

Here’s a reason people order drinks that are on fire when partying at a bar. Ninety-nine percent of the time it’s because it looks cool. It’s also extremely dangerous, especially if the bartender doesn’t know what they’re doing or the patron is a total idiot.

FUN FACT: Any alcohol 80 proof or above will catch fire if it meets a flame, and the higher the proof, the quicker it will ignite.

In the video below from 2016, you’ll see why it’s important to have a fire extinguisher within arms reach whenever serving someone a flaming drink.

As you can see, things can go very, very wrong.