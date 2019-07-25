Remember the Drunk Funny Flip Flop Festival Guy? (Video)

We are officially in festival season and we sure do feel like seasoned champs. When attending crazy packed multi-day events like Coachella it is important to remember a few things.

There will be lots of fun, tons of drinking, loud music, big crowds, and bundles of fun. It sounds like a good time right? Yes! However, there are those select few people who just can’t handle that good of a time. Example A, the man in the video above was at the weekend-long music event in 2010, as you can tell he is clearly struggling. He is now known as the funny festival flip flop guy.

Rule #1 – Don’t be that guy! That embarrassing, drunk, nearly two-minute video of you will stay on the internet forever.