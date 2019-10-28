Grandparents Watch A Slideshow Of Their Grandson, But They Have No Idea He’s Home!

Dave O’ Regan posted a video of his family on YouTube and before long it stole hearts all over the internet. John, Dave’s older brother, has been living in Australia for the past 10 years and him and his betrothed, Claire, just had their firstborn named Niall.

Image Source: Dave O’Regan Youtube

The new parents decided to come home a week earlier than announced so they can surprise his parents in his homeland, Ireland. The grandparents were under the misguided impression that they were only watching adorable clips of their first grandchild. Slide after slide comes on of the little one taking baths, laughing with his parents and being snuggly wrapped in his blanky.

Image Source: Dave O’Regan Youtube

The video goes back and forth between the clips on the screen and the scene playing off in the family room. The grandma starts crying as she starts realizing what the clips are depicting while pictures of planes and an airport start showing. Unbeknown to them their grandson is in another room right behind them with his mother and father.

Image Source: Dave O’Regan Youtube

Before John’s mother realized that her son’s family is already there she runs to open the windows and let them in only to have John and her grandson appear from the opposite side of the room. Little Niall has no idea with how much love he is already surrounded with.