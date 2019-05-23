Guy Buys a Bunch of Quail Eggs from Supermarket and Then THIS Happened (VIDEO)

If you were to go to the grocery store and buy a dozen eggs, the chances of any of those eggs hatching once you bring them home is highly unlikely. That’s because store-bought eggs are not raised specifically for hatching, so they probably haven’t been fertilized.

However, sometimes a fertilized egg or two makes its way into a batch and instead of an over easy egg for breakfast, people end up incubating an egg and hatching a baby chick.

That’s exactly what happened when this guy purchased 12 quail eggs from the supermarket. One of them just so happened to have a little baby chick inside.

Watch for yourself:

He ended up naming him Albert.