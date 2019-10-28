Guy in Yoga Pants Tricks Straight Dudes into Checking Out His Butt, Their Reactions Are Hilarious!

We’ve never really held a particularly downbeat stance on the issue of men blissfully staring at women in public. Whether or not they want to, it seems men can’t help but stare at women, especially their boobs and their butts. It’s just how male sexuality works!

I mean, sometimes it’s perfectly okay, but other occasions it’s pretty creepy.

The difference between acceptable behavior and some dude turning into a total perv while checking out your derriere hinges on a variety of subjective intricacies.

So, when Yousef Erakat, the mastermind behind fouseyTUBE, decided to see what it was like to be stared at like a piece of meat by squeezing into a pair of tight yoga pants and film the reactions of men as they walked by, we were given the few moments of comic relief on the issue of men staring at our assets.

“A friend of mine recently told me that I had no idea how hard it was being a girl because when she wears leggings everybody stares at her butt, so today I’m going to find out exactly how hard it is,” Erakat explains in the video.

While some guys became embarrassed once they realized it was a guy’s butt they were oogling at, others chose to get defensive, some even ready to fight to uphold their manhood.

But Erakat’s not just all fun and games.

He has even brought the issue of bullying to light with his bullying experiment, where created scenarios to see what college students would do if they saw someone beating up another person on campus. The results were just as surprising, if not as shocking, as this video of guys checking out his butt.