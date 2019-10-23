What Did Halloween Look Like in 70s and 80s New York?

The 1970s may have been dark days for New York City, even if that feel like ancient history now. It was rampant with crime, hanging on the edge of bankruptcy, and suffered from urban decay and population loss.

However, Halloween was still pretty damn epic.

Photographer Larry Racioppo was there to capture New Yorkers in their best costumes. These vintage photos expose a bit of the past many people have already put behind them. The black and white images were taken between 1974 and 1982, and the colored ones during the mid-nineties till now.

For the last 40 years, Racioppo has been documenting Halloween throughout the metropolis.

Photo: Larry Racioppo, Nun and Friends at Rhonda’s Party, South Brooklyn

Photo: Larry Racioppo, Carrie, Fort Tilden, Queens

Photo: Larry Racioppo,Hamlet’s Father and Passersby, Park Slope, Brooklyn

Photo: Larry Racioppo, Batman and Angel, South Brooklyn

Photo: Larry Racioppo,Boys with Tear Makeup, South Brooklyn

Check out a few of his photos above.

