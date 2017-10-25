Haunted House Adventure

WARNING. This adventure contains graphic images and language not suitable for children.

Collect the secret letters, avoid death, and uncover the hidden phrase for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Amazon.com!

To enter, please send the secret code to hauntedhouse@firsttoknow.com. We’ll select a winner at random from the correct submissions and contact you via email to send you the prize! (Only one submission per email allowed).

The deadline to send in your submission is November 3, 2017. Good luck!

———————————————————————————–

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the creepy abandoned house at the end of the street has become noticeably more spooky. The shutters bang open and shut as you walk by, even with no wind. The overgrown lawn seems to reach out and grab you from behind the fence, and you swear you saw something moving in the top window.

No one has lived here since the mysterious disappearance of the Stensons, who went missing two years ago the night before Halloween. Two years ago tonight.

The sun is almost set and the streetlights flicker on one after the other. You and your best friend, Casey, have dared each other to sneak into the house and spend the night here.

You open the creaky iron gate and walk up the cracked stone path towards the front door. You look back at Casey, who nods.

What do you do?