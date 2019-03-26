‘A Beautiful Mind Lost to Heroin’ — This Video Reveals Harsh Truths About Addiction

Summer Myers, 26, died in January of a heroin overdose. Watch as her mother, jackie Smallwood, shares what happened when her daughter began taking drugs and what left to her tragic end.

(WARNING: This video contains some graphic images.)

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heroin overdoses have just about tripled over the past three years.

Myers represents a growing number of young adults who seem to have all the talent in the world, but somehow find themselves addicted and directionless. Though this video is from a few years ago, with the increase in prescription drug addiction it seems more relevant than ever.

