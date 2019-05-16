Hershey’s Changes Chocolate Design after 125 Years to Include Emoji’s

The classic Hershey’s milk chocolate bar is getting a facelift after 125 years of the same old thing. Soon you’ll be able to break off a piece of that Hershey’s bar and see the engraving of an emoji staring back at you.



Introducing the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar. Each piece of their original chocolate bars will have a different emoji cut out in their iconic milk chocolate, with the hopes that a fun little doodle will encourage sharing and friendship.



“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” said Senior Manager Kriston Ohm in a news release by The Hershey’s Company. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”



Image from Hershey’s Twitter page

While the change in design is something never before attempted by the company, it’s backed by feedback from their customer base. The list of 25 emoji’s to make the cut were the ones most popular among their users, including such emojis like the thumbs-up emoji, the sunglasses emoji, the fist-bump emoji, and the confetti emoji, among others.



We do wonder if using a particular, brown swirl emoji was a good idea.



The new candy design is only available for a limited time, but you can find and share a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji bar in their classic size or in their fun snack sized bag this summer.

