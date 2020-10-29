How to Build an Impressive GIS Team

Your employees more than likely have a deep love of geographical systems and technology, which encouraged them to pursue a career in the field. Yet, they might fail to excel as a collective, which could be impacting your company’s productivity and profitability.

While your organization likely has many talented individuals on staff, they might not possess the hard or soft skills to flourish in their roles. To transform your daily operations, improve collaboration, and increase your company’s profit margin, you must read the following advice on how to build an impressive GIS (geographic information system) team.

Improve the Company’s Leadership

Photo: iStock

A lack of direction could prevent both your team and company from reaching its potential. It is important for management to provide clear instructions, delegate tasks, and aim to manage various projects and deadlines, which can prevent confusion and boost productivity.

A leader will also be responsible for developing a collective vision, maintaining a company’s values, and promoting continuous learning across all departments. It is, therefore, important to hire an experienced manager or to provide a senior member of the team with an opportunity to grow their corporate knowledge and leadership skills. For example, they could enroll in an online M.B.A. in Canada, which will help them to effectively lead a team while improving their strategic thinking. Plus, a degree program can be tailored to match their professional requirements, as there are various pathways for:

Global business

Finance

Organizational development

Entrepreneurship

A good leader can improve morale, inspire change, and motivate a team to work harder each day, which could transform your company’s operations, reputation, and bottom line.

Encourage Ideas and Suggestions

A culture of openness could encourage your talented employees to make various suggestions or to put forward unique ideas for new technologies or processes. It could help your business to improve its operations and identify a gap in the market. Bring out the best in your team by encouraging them to brainstorm ideas both individually and as a team. You should also carefully consider every thought or proposal, even if you fail to execute it, as it will make an employee feel as if their voice is valued.

Avoid Personnel Problems

Photo: iStock

Personnel issues can make or break a GIS company. When a business succeeds, a manager often credits the skills of their talented employees; however, they tend to blame a poorly trained team when they fail.

To ensure you don’t struggle with employee problems, such as a high staff turnover, you must take the steps to educate your team and find ways to retain your top talent. For example, you can improve their job satisfaction and motivation by:

Establishing clear employee responsibilities

Providing competitive salaries

Creating realistic clear paths

Providing in-depth training

Improve Communication

It’s important to remain on track when developing various GIS systems, which is why good communication is crucial to a project’s success. Keep every employee and manager updated by hosting a daily catch-up session, which will require every member of the team to provide an update on the tasks they completed yesterday, the jobs they expect to finish by tomorrow, and to mention any potential issues they might encounter.

It is also vital to provide your GIS team with the tools to communicate and collaborate with ease. For example, you could provide them with various project management tools, video conferencing software, calendar sharing software, and instant messaging. The platforms will allow your team to quickly receive answers to a question, resolve various problems, and to keep updated on a task or project’s progress.

Don’t Micromanage

Managers often make the mistake of micromanaging employees when they should only monitor their progress. If you are following them every second of the day and not allowing them to use their initiative, they’ll feel as if they have zero responsibility in their role, which could lower morale and productivity.

Instead, you must trust that your talented team member is completing every task to a high standard. Plus, you should provide them with flexibility, so they can take a break when needed to de-stress, enjoy some distance from a project, and work at an optimum time. For example, a software developer might be more productive when coding at night, which could yield better results for the business.

Building an impressive team can take time and effort. Management can, however, speed up the process by finding ways to help their employees reach their potential, such as providing collaborative tools, avoiding micromanagement, providing educational opportunities, and improving communication across the business.