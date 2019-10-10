WATCH: Make a Red Velvet Brain Cake to Kill It This Halloween

Halloween is here! And that means parties, scary movie marathons, and best of all: sweet, spooky treats.

Want to know how to impress your friends at a spooky occasion this Halloween season? Check out the video on how to make an eerily realistic, killer red velvet brain cake below. You’ll definitely at least have your pals squeamish at the sight of a human brain sitting on a plate at the dinner table.

You might even convince them you’re a high-functioning zombie…

Before you start baking, make sure to check out the video description for a comprehensive list of all ingredients and supplies you need.

Give it a try and share your photos with us. We’ll reveal your creation to the world!