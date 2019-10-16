How to Make Mummy Candle Jars

Here’s a great craft project that’s super simple, fun for kids and adults, and makes a great decoration you won’t mind displaying around the house for the next couple weeks: Mummy Candle Jars.

All you need is medical gauze, googly eyes, glue, and an old glass jar — like from peanut butter, pickles, or something that you would normally recycle. Add in a candle or glow stick for illumination (make sure the jar is glass if you’re using a real candle), and you’re set to spook the halls of your home. Our only addition to this video?

Use a Sharpie or other marker and draw on a mouth or other facial features. Try different colored markers to see how they look with the candle or glow stick light. Soak the bandages in tea before wrapping the jar to make them look discolored or dirty; it depends on how scary or cute you want to make them look.

You can really let your imagination run wild with this one. And if your first attempt at drawing on the face ends up looking bad? Just unwrap the mummy and start over. That’s the beauty of an art project that uses such simple and inexpensive items.

Because there are a bunch of options, we’ve included a couple of our favorites below. Check them out and let us know which one you’re going to try out!

