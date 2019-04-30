How to Kill Your Sugar Cravings in 10 days

Are you a certified sugar addict and don’t quite know how to kick the habit?

According to recent research from France, it has been suggested that sugar is more addictive than cocaine. As you enjoy your favorite candy bar, cookies, or even a mocha from Starbucks, your brain automatically releases dopamine and opiates into your system. This feels so amazing that you continually crave more.

Wildly enough, the average American consumers 130 pounds of sugar per year. If saying no to sugar were that easy, we’d all be eating less. A Princeton study revealed that rats even suffer from with drawls when they are taken off a high-sugar diet.

The following video will show you how to get rid of your sugar cravings: