How to Tell if You Have Bad Breath & Tips to Cure it

Who hasn’t reached for a breath mint at some point in their day? If you’re one of the millions of people who fear the stigma of bad breath, you’re among good company. We’ve all done the breath check – cupping your hand over your mouth, exhaling out sharply, and then removing your hand to detect the odor with your nose.

Or the spoon trick – turn a metal spoon upside down and use it to scrape your tongue, using a back to front motion. If you see white goo on the spoon, you’ve tested positive for bad breath. Yuck.

To fight bad breath you must commit to good oral hygiene. We’ve heard it all before. But, while most of us brush twice a day, we don’t floss – even though we tell our dentist that we do! Flossing aside, there are other things you can do fight off BOB (Bad Odor Breath).

Here are some simple tips to easily slip into your busy lifestyle.

Tip # 1: Clean your tongue.

Your tongue is a breeding ground for bacteria. If you’re not brushing it along with your teeth and gums, you may want to invest in a tongue scrapper.

Tip #2: Go sugar-free

Not only is sugar bad for your diet, research has proven it’s bad for your breath as well. Try sucking on some sugar-free candy or gum instead. Your waistline will thank you also!

Tip #3: Drink more H2O

Dry mouth is a major cause of bad breath. Certain medications used to treat allergies, depression, and anxiety can have the distasteful side effect of dry mouth. To combat it, drink water, black and green teas, and look for mouthwashes and toothpastes formulated especially for dry mouth.

Tip #4: Change your diet

If you’re on the low-carb, high-protein diet train, you may have noticed you traded a slimmer physique for smelly breath. You can try cooking with some spicy herbal remedies like cardamom or fennel seeds, or add some carbs back into your diet and see if you can find a happy medium.

Tip #5: Consult your physician

Bad breath can be an underlying cause of a more serious health issue-diabetes, liver or kidney problems, or sinus issues. If the above tips don’t help, get a check up at the doctor’s office.