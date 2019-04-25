Idaho Woman Rents Out Giant Potato on Airbnb

When you think of Idaho, what’s the first rooted vegetable that comes to mind? No, not carrots — try the potato! Idaho and potatoes go together like Japan and sushi; like Philadelphia and cheesesteaks. Like New York and Pizza.



Now one woman is capitalizing on Idaho’s famous food by turning one giant (artificial) potato into a tiny Airbnb getaway.

Kristie Wolfe standing near her large potato.



Photo Credit: Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission. Image from Airbnb.

Introducing: the Big Idaho Potato Hotel.



Weighing in at 6 tons of steel, plaster, and concrete, this gorgeous spud sits in the middle of a large field in Ada County, southeast of Boise, surrounded by gorgeous views of the Owyhee Mountains.





Photo Credit: Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission. Image from Airbnb.

The potato was originally a part of the Idaho Potato Commission’s nation-wide tour to promote the state’s iconic crop. After two years on the road, the huge potato prop has been transformed into a quaint, Idaho-themed getaway.



The home is a testament to the tiny-house stylings of Kristie Wolfe. “I had the perfect lot, and someday I was going to get that potato and turn it into something cool,” Wolfe said in an interview with The Idaho Statesman.



Photo Credit: Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission. Image from Airbnb.

The interior of the tiny spud-house is elegant and bright despite the brown potato-skin exterior. It comes furnished with a queen bed and two armchairs, a bathroom with a toilet and sink, running water, a bathtub, a fireplace, an A/C unit, and other stylish pieces like potato-themed chandeliers and rustic wooden shelves.

The unit claims to be well-suited for couples, and is branded as a truly American experience.



Photo Credit: Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission. Image from Airbnb

“If you really just wanted to know whats its like to be inside a potato as opposed to have a potato inside you, here’s a great opportunity to experience it,” Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO Frank Muir said in an interview with KIVI Boise.

You can make a reservation at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel for just $200/night plus fees right now on Airbnb, with available dates starting in May.