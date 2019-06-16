In 1994, Kris Jenner Was Interviewed During the OJ Simpson Trial. Here’s What She Had to Say

In an interview a few years ago with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner finally opened up about Nicole Simpson’s murder which happened more than 20 years ago. The two women were close friends, and Jenner has confessed that she feels guilty about her grisly death.

The E! star explained to Ellen that she “didn’t pay enough attention” to Simpson, admitting that she “failed” when she was needed the most.

“I didn’t know there was abuse until we [Nicole’s friends] saw the whole thing unfold like everyone else and head the 911 tapes,” she said. “Me and some of her other close friends all were really surprised and shocked by it because we felt like we really failed her as a friend.”

Jenner’s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, acted as OJ’s defense attorney during the controversial trial, which has now become a miniseries on FX called The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

In the following video, you’ll see Jenner being interviewed in 1994 about her thoughts on the trial. Hear what she had to say.