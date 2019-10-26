WATCH: Deep-Fried Water: In Case You Thought H2O Was Just Too Healthy

Do you love water, but feel like maybe it’s just a little too healthy? Everything is better deep fried, so why not water?

It sounds impossible, but YouTuber Jonathan Marcus found away. And no, he doesn’t just throw an ice cube in a deep fryer and all it a day. It’s so much more than that.

Using a calcium alginate membrane, Marcus is able to add a flour, egg and panko bread crumb coating to water, and fry it all up.

Check it out in the video below.