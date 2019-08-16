Insanely Intelligent 9-Year-Old Discusses Universe, Meaning of Life

When you look back at your childhood, what kind of concepts were you discussing at nine years of age?

At this point in their lives, nine-year-old children are typically curious about the world around them and are also becoming much more independent. This development period is part of a major transition into adolescence, where kids are able to think critically and share their opinions on various things

They are even capable of understanding concepts about the world around them without necessarily having direct hands-on experience.

But when you watch this young boy discuss free will, the meaning of life, alien lifeforms, and alternate universes — you will be astounded. Aside from realizing that this kid has grown up with some pretty amazing parenting, you may also wonder why all you talked about when you were his age were Barbies and bugs.

We hope you enjoy this video as much as we do: