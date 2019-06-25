INSPIRING VIDEO: Proof There Are Still Amazingly Good People in the World

We seem to be bombarded by negative news all the time, that it’s hard to hold onto the fact that there ARE good people in the world. They may not be “heroes” in the traditional sense — like a police officer, fire fighter, soldier and the like — but they are ordinary people who step up and do the right thing when needed.

The above video from 2014 is a perfect example that there are numerous good people out in the world and how their actions impact others. See what happens when an elderly blind man tries to cross the street and a motorcyclist helps him find his way. We hope it will make your day!

