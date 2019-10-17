Irish Teens Perform Gaelic Version Of Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” And It’s Amazing

“Despacito” in Gaelic is the version of the Justin Bieber monster hit you didn’t know you needed to hear.

Unless you have been living under a rock, the Spanish hit has been a sensation since it first came out in 2017. Just a couple months later that same year, a group of Irish students have taken on Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Bieber with their Gaelic rendition.

The students, from Irish language summer school Coláiste Lurgan in County Galway, Ireland translated the hit into the Gaelic language and it works, in fact it’s actually pretty good. They even have released a video featuring back-flips, Irish dancing and even a tin whistle.

They’re high kicking their way to the top of the charts

It’s been hard to avoid the monster hit over the last few months. The Bieber remix has been number one in charts across the planet including in the US, where it became the first primarily Spanish-language song to claim the top spot since the Macarena by Los del Rio twenty years ago.

The Irish Biebers?

“Despacito” was originally released by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee in January and in April was with a remix version featuring Canadian badboy Justin Bieber. The “Sorry” singer added extra verses and sang in English and Spanish, with Colombian musician Juan Felipe Samper hired to help him sing in the language.

While the Irish students might have nailed their Gaelic translation, Bieber is still struggling to get his Spanish right. At a gig in New York nightclub 1OAK back in May the star was called out by fans for mumbled and improvised the lyrics, with videos of the embarrassing performance posted on social media.

Instead of singing, “Nos vamos pegando, poquito a poquito,” he went with, “Nos vamos pegando, I quit smoking ciggies.”

He followed it by changing “Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto,” to, “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”

This is how it should have sounded: