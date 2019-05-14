Jennifer Lopez’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Emme’s Singing May Shock You!

The word’s out about Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel

Muñiz after a video of her singing has gone viral. She is quite a talented young woman!

The following video features Emme belting out an Alicia Keys classic with precision:

The impromptu performance was shared by Lopez on YouTube last weekend as she gets ready to release her new song “Medicine.”

As you can see in the above video, it took a bit for Emme to get over her shyness, but once she gets going she blows everyone away.

This isn’t the first time Emme has graced the world with her voice, back in February her mom shared a clip of her singing a song from the movie “Moana.”

So the question remains, will she follow in the footsteps of her mama and music genius father Marc Anthony? Only time will tell…