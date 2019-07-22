Was JFK Killed After Threatening to Release UFO Secrets?

“UFO expert” Scott C. Waring is claiming that President John F. Kennedy was murdered by the CIA after he threatened to release top secret UFO documents.

This, of course, is one of the many conspiracies that have been proposed over the years. Supposedly, JFK sent the following letter to the head of the CIA ten days before he was assassinated.

The letter reads:



It would be very helpful if you would have the high threat cases reviewed with the purpose of identification of bona fide as opposed to classified CIA and USAF sources. It is important that we make a clear distinction between the knowns and unknowns in the event the Soviets try to mistake our extended cooperation as a cover for intelligence gathering of their Defense and space programs. I would like you to arrange a program of data sharing with NASA where unknowns are a factor.

Some think this theory is a huge stretch, as it doesn’t appear that the above letter is earth-shattering at all. In fact, they point to the fact that JFK wanted to create a closer relationship with Russia in an effort to communicate about possible UFO activity.

What seems more plausible as to why JFK was killed is this speech condemning secret societies and the lack of truthful reporting in the media.