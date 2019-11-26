HILARIOUS VIDEO: Kids Stand Next to Their Father and Confess a Lie They Told

Jimmy Kimmel has done it, again!

In celebration of Father’s Day, he sent one of his employees out onto the streets to ask people hanging out with their dad to confess a lie they once told.

Needless to say, the results were absolutely hilarious.

Some of the confessions included, “I dropped your toothbrush in the toilet and blamed it on the dog” and “That I’ve never smoked weed before.”

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel video above.

What kind of lies do you remember telling your parents?