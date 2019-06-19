The Story Behind This Photo Will Give You Chills

This photo was blasted everywhere the minute it was released. As you can see below the picture shows now retired Hartford, Connecticut Police Officer Peter Getz. Josibelk, carrying Josi Aponte, then five-years-old, out of a burning building.

This image from 1998 is one of those rare snapshots captured from a moment in time that will never be forgotten. Little Josi was in her apartment with her uncle when the building caught on fire, according to KTLA, when firefighters entered the building they were blasted with smoke.

“Josi wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse when the firefighters pulled her out of the building, I took her from the firefighter and started CPR,” Getz said.

Medics hadn’t arrived on the scene yet, and Getz knew he had to act fast.

Knowing that there was no time to waste, Officer Getz decided to take Josi to the hospital himself. He got Josi into the back of his squad car, and he and another office sped off to the hospital. By the time they arrived, Josi was starting to breathe on her own.

Although her uncle did not survive, it wa all of the responders’ quick actions that saved the girl’s life.

The pair have stayed in contact over the years, but were recently reunited again at Josi’s college graduation, where she walked as a magna cum laude.