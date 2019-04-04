Judge Rules Identical Twins Must Both Pay Child Support

A Brazilian woman was impregnated after hooking up with a man at a party ten years ago. But when she confronted him, he denied ever meeting her, saying that it must have been his twin who deceived her and fathered her child.



Now, a nine-year battle between the single mother and the potential fathers of her child was finally settled in Brazilian court with a first-of-its-kind ruling: make them both pay.



“Since adolescence, the pair used their identical appearance to hide betrayals and win over more women,” the Goiás justice tribunal said in a released statement. Neither the mother or the twins were named in the report.





Since DNA testing could not prove which twin was actually the father, and with both men pointing the finger at the other, Brazilian Judge Filipe Luís Peruca ruled that both men’s names would be “included in the girl’s birth certificate and that each pay alimony of 30% of the minimum wage.” He went on to say that the behavior on the twins’ part “should not receive a guarantee from the Judiciary which, on the contrary, must repress clumsy behavior, especially in the case in which the defendants seek to benefit from their own clumsiness.”



This isn’t the first time that twins tried to pull the ol’ switcheroo when it came to fatherhood.



A similar case took place in the United States back in 2007. In that instance, Holly Marie Adams accused Raymon Miller as the father of her daughter, despite his protest that it was actually his twin brother, Richard Miller, who fathered the child.



Raymon and Richard Miller

In this instance, both twins unknowingly had sex with Adams on the same day — within hours of each other — and it was impossible to determine which of them was the father through DNA testing.



“With identical twins, even if you sequenced their whole genome you wouldn’t find difference,” said Dr. Bob Gaensslen, a forensic scientist at Orchid Cellmark labs based in Texas. “They’re clones.”



Despite a lack of solid evidence to one twin or the other, the judges in this case were able to shackle Raymon — who Adams insisted was the true father — with paying child support because he and the child “had already created emotional bonds.”

Perhaps the best quote to summarize both of these cases comes from Judge Fred Copeland in the Adams v. Miller case. “When you are on the bench long enough,” he said, “you see a lot of strange things.”