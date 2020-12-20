WATCH: Christmas Tree Torches House — How to Protect Your Home

They’re beautiful, bright, and bring joy to our spirits — but there are some dangers connected to Christmas trees.

Don’t Panic! We’re not here to put another damper on the holiday season, but we do want you to have the facts so that you can take steps that protect your family before anything bad happens.

Christmas Trees & Potential Dangers

Were you aware that a dry Christmas tree is capable of catching fire and burning faster than a newspaper that has been thrown on an open flame? Within moments, the fire on that tree can engulf an entire room.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that fires caused by Christmas trees have resulted in an average of 19 injuries, seven deaths, and $17.5 million in property damage annually. The tree is always the first thing to ignite. Likewise, the U.S. Fire Departments has responded to an average of 160 house fires a year traced to Christmas Trees.

The video below shows just how quickly your Christmas tree can turn into a fatal disaster in mere seconds.

Some Fast Facts

LIGHTING THE TREE

• Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

But as we said, this isn’t about getting you to panic, it’s about being smart. Keep that tree hydrated, make sure the lights are authorized and in good working order, never leave the house or go to bed with it running, and keep an eye on heat sources around it.

