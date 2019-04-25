Who Is Justin Bieber’s Mom & Why Wasn’t He Communicating with Her?

Pattie Mallette was born in Ontario, Canada to a poor family that struggled to make ends meet. She has shared much about her background, including sex abuse and the numerous challenges that led to her unexpected teen pregnancy.

For example, her father left when she was two-years-old and she was sexually abused by a male babysitter and a grandfather of a friend.

“I was sexually violated so many times that as the years went by it began to feel normal,” writes Mallette. “It’s a strange… knowing something is wrong yet at the same time finding it familiar and commonplace.”

In response to her internal struggles, she became a partier in her teens and put herself in numerous compromising situations. Mallete left home when she was 16 and turned to petty crime and pot dealing in order to fund her lifestyle.

She was also-and-off-again with Jeremy Bieber, a relationship she describes as highly “toxic.” Unable to find balance in her life, one day she threw herself in front of a truck six months prior to learning she was pregnant with Justin. This suicide attempt landed her in a mental ward.

Once she returned to normal life, she dove back into her relationship with Bieber and eventually learned she was pregnant with Justin and became a Born Again Christian.

As a child, it became apparent that Justin was a natural musician. Mallette gave him a drum kit for his second birthday because he was addicted to banging on random objects to create sounds. He also had a beautiful voice.

In wasn’t until Justin entered an obscure talent contest in his hometown when he was 12-years-old that something profound happened. His second-place finish inspired him to create YouTube videos in which he performed covers of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Ne-Yo.The mother and son duo then tried their best to promote his music.

Within months, he became an internet sensation and was eventually signed by Usher’s label. From that moment on, Justin and his mom traveled nearly everywhere together and worked hand-in-hand to help his career take flight.

Justin’s popularity began to soar, and a wedge began to grow between he and his Mallette. When Justin turned 18, Mallette told a reporter: “He doesn’t want me in his space so much but he’s doing really well for himself.”

The singer admitted that this was true. “I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was.” Her disappointment stemmed from his arrest in 2014, bloated ego, nude photos, and poor behavior in public.

All the while, Mallette decided to move her life to Hawaii and has written a book entitled Nowhere But Up — chronicling her life story and what sexual abuse does to the soul. Her hopes are that others can find healing and a personal relationship with God.

When Bieber turned 21-years-old, he says he decided he needed to grow up and reconnect with his roots. He told Billboard, “I was close to letting fame destroy me.”

He also decided to spend more time cultivating his relationship with his Mom. This included inviting her to “Justin Bieber’s Comedy Central Roast” as his date. The duo were all smiles on the red carpet.

It appears that Mallette and Bieber have patched things up. She regularly Tweets out to him as he continues to find his way.

And if you’re curious, Justin doesn’t have negative things to say about his dad Jeremy — in fact he stands up for him against backlash. In fact, sometimes he posts Instagram videos of his father playing guitar and has even quoted him: “My dad told me this the other day… pride is your worst enemy. It’ll pull greatness out of you.”

While he tries to paint a positive image of his dad, Justin’s uncle doesn’t agree — but that’s another story to be told on a different day.

The following video features a young Justin Bieber talking about his mom: