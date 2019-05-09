7 Steps to Keeping Your Kids Safe From Sexual Abuse



By Lora Jones for Parentology

If there is a single statistic that can spark panic in any parent, it’s the fact that up to one in 20 boys and one in five girls is sexually victimized in childhood. By the time adolescents reach the age of 17, up to 28 percent of them will likely experience sexual victimization. To keep your little one from becoming a statistic, it’s imperative to learn how to keep kids safe from sexual abuse. Here are seven steps you can take to protect your children, starting now.

