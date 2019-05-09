Kid Given Only Three Weeks to Live Delivers Unforgettable Speech to Entire School (VIDEO)

Without receiving treatment for the cancer, it was estimated that he would only have about three weeks to live.

Doctors advised Jake Bailey, the senior monitor at Christchurch Boys’ High School, that he would be unable to attend his school’s annual prize giving ceremony and deliver his speech. It was advice he was forced to ignore, despite his illness.

What you’re about to see in the video above is probably one of the most emotional and inspiring speeches you’ll ever hear.

“None of us get out of life alive, so be gallant, be great, be gracious, and be grateful for the opportunities you have.”

The amazing thing is that after this speech, Jake was able to return to good health.

As the years of progressed, Jake has pushed life to the limits. His mission to inspire others is still in full swing.

To learn more about Jake, visit his website by clicking here.