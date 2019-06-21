Kid Who Thinks He’s a Hardcore Gangster Gets a Really Rude Awakening (VIDEO)

If you’ve ever watched an episode of A&E’s Scared Straight, you know that visits to a jail aren’t without plenty of rude awakenings.

In the following clip, you’ll meet then 13-year-old Andarius, who claims he is a member of the Blood gang.

When he arrives in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, he has no idea what he’s in for. That is, until he comes face-to-face with an inmate, who also happens to be a Crip.

As you can imagine, it was an intense and horrifying wake up call for Andarius. After his experience at the jail, he ended up reading a letter to his mother about how he finally learned his lesson and wants to change his ways.